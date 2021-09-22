International Day of Sign Languages 2021:International Day of Sign Languages was first celebrated in 2018 as a part of International Week of the Deaf. The day was first observed across the world on September 23, 2018.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In order to elevate the value of sign languages and acknowledge their importance September 23rd is observed as International Day of Sign Languages. The day is given by the United Nations in order to raise awareness of sign language to address the issues of deaf people in their everyday lives.

International Day of Sign Languages was first celebrated in 2018 as a part of International Week of the Deaf. The day is a unique opportunity for many to support and protect their linguistic identity and embrace the diversity of deaf people and other sign language users. Each year on the day a theme is proposed by the World Federation of Death.

International Day of Sign Languages: History

The proposal for the International Day of Sign Language came from the World Federation of the Deaf. The day was first observed across the world on September 23, 2018, with the theme “With Sign Language, Everyone is Included!”

The day is celebrated as part of the International Week of the Deaf, which will take place between 24-30 September. The International Week of the Deaf was first celebrated in September 1958 and has since evolved into a global movement of deaf unity.

International Day of Sign Language 2021: Significance

Sign languages are fully-fledged natural languages, structurally distinct from spoken languages. The International day of sign Language promotes the convention that supports the use of sign languages. The day is proclaimed by the UN general assembly in order to raise awareness of the importance of sign language for the human rights of deaf people.

The day aims to acknowledge early access to sign language and services in sign language, including quality education available in sign language for the growth and development of deaf people. It recognizes the importance of preserving sign languages as part of linguistic and cultural diversity.

International Day of Sign Language 2021: Theme

The 2021 theme for the day as declared by the World Federation of the Deaf, is “We Sign For Human Rights,” to highlight how each of us – deaf and hearing people around the world – can work together hand in hand to promote the recognition of our right to use sign languages in all areas of life.

