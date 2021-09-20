International Day of Peace is celebrated all across the world to acknowledge the contributions of those who have done their bit to end worldly conflicts, wars and have promoted peace. Scroll down to read wishes, quotes, messages and more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Peace is something the world is in desperate need of, considering the current scenarios in a lot of countries. Therefore, a special day has been dedicated, for celebrating 'peace', known as the International Day of Peace.

This day was first observed by United Nations in the year 1981. It is there to mark the celebration of the absence of war and violence and also, it is also acknowledged to appreciate the people who contributed and made efforts to end the conflicts in the world.

On this day, people discuss world peace, by organising campaigns, seminars, and more. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, since everything has gone virtual, here we are with a few wishes, quotes, messages, and more which you can share with your close ones. Take a look

The real and lasting victories are those of peace and not of war. Happy World Day Peace!

Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding. Happy World Day Peace!

If you want peace, you don’t talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

Peace is a journey of a thousand miles and it must be taken one step at a time. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace. Happy World Peace Day!

Peace and justice are two sides of the same coin. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace within ourselves. Happy World Peace Day!

If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other. Happy World Peace Day!

Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

Nobody can bring you peace but yourself. Happy World Peace Day!

Whenever you are confronted with an opponent. Conquer him with love. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

It isn’t enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn’t enough to believe in it. One must work at it. Happy World Peace 2021 Day!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal