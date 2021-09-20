New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day of Peace is observed annually on September 21 to spread awareness among people that we are not each other's enemies. Also, to recognise the efforts of those who worked hard to end the conflicts and promote peace. This day encourages people on building a sustainable and peaceful world.

This special day was first established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly, and two decades later, the organisation declared it as devoted to "strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.” The theme of this year's International Day of Peace is, “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World”.

International Day of Peace 2021: History

The special day was established by United Nations General Assembly in 1981 and was first celebrated in the year 1982 on the third Tuesday of September. However, from 2002, the UN decided to celebrate International Day of Peace on September 21. The aim behind the date change was to encourage people to work in cooperation to maintain the peace of this world.

To observe the day, annually, the United Nations Peace Bell is rung at UN Headquarters. The bell is made from coins donated by children from all continents except Africa. Also, it was a gift from the United Nations Association of Japan, as "a reminder of the human cost of war"; the inscription on its side reads, "Long live absolute world peace".

International Day of Peace 2021: Theme

The theme of this year's International Day of Peace is, “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World”. In 2020, the UN had selected the theme, "Shaping Peace Together". Encouraging people to stay focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the website of UN read, "This year, it has been clearer than ever that we are not each other’s enemies. Rather, our common enemy is a tireless virus that threatens our health, security and very way of life. COVID-19 has thrown our world into turmoil and forcibly reminded us that what happens in one part of the planet can impact people everywhere."

International Day of Peace 2021: Significance

The UN urges us to “Celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. Stand together with the UN against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv