New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day of Human Space Flight is celebrated on April 12 every year. The day is dedicated to celebrate the beginning of the space era for mankind and reassert the important contribution of space science and technology.

History of International Day of Human Space Flight:

On April 12, 1961, Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet citizen, carried out the first human space flight. On the mission Vostok 1, Yuri Gagarin completed one orbit around Earth over 108 minutes in the Vostok 3KA spacecraft, launched on a Vostok-K rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, USSR. On April 7, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution declared April 12 to be celebrated as the International Day of Human Space Flight. April 12 is celebrated as Cosmonautics Day in the Soviet Union. Yuri's Night, also known as World's Space Party, is also held every April 12 to commemorate milestones in space exploration.

Significance of International Day of Human Space Flight:

The United Nations recognises that outer space added a new dimension to humanity's existence and strives continuously to utilize the unique benefits of outer space for the betterment of all humankind.

Human Achievements in Outer Space:

October 4, 1957: Sputnik, the first human-made Earth satellite, was launched into outer space. This opened the way for space exploration for humans.

April 12, 1961: Yuri Gagarin became the first human to orbit the Earth. It opened a new page of human endeavour in outer space.

June 16, 1963: Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to orbit the Earth.

July 20, 1969: Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot upon the surface of the Moon in the Apollo 11 mission. Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed their Apollo Lunar Module on July 20, 1969, and walked on the lunar surface, while Michael Collins remained in lunar orbit in the command and service module.

July 17, 1975: Apollo and Soyuz became the first international human mission in space.

