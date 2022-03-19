New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Walt Disney once said "Happiness is a state of mind. It's just according to the way you look at things." Yes, it is indeed true that happiness is an individual's choice. Every year on March 20, people across the globe celebrate International Happiness Day. The day was celebrated by the United States back in 2013. However, the resolution for the day was passed on July 12, 2012, and it was initiated by Bhutan which emphasised on the fact of the importance of National Happiness.

International Happiness Day 2022: History and Significance

Back in the 1970's Bhutan was the country that shed light on the importance of National Happiness over National Income. Bhutan is the only country that reached the goal of Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product at the 66th General Assembly.

A High-level meeting on Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm" was hosted by Bhutan.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals launched by the UN in 2015 consisted of goals like putting an end to poverty, reducing inequality, and protecting our planet. The main focus of these 3 key points led to the well-being and happiness of citizens around the world.

The main aim of the day is to create awareness among people that happiness is one most important things in an individual’s life.

According to the UN, the universal goals and aspirations in the life of an individual should be happiness. As a tradition of this day, people should do whatever makes them happy to cores and celebrate the day the way they wanted.

International Happiness Day 2022: Theme

This year's International Happiness Day theme is set as ' Keep Calm, Stay Wise and Be Kind.' For one to achieve happiness and satisfaction in their life it is important for them to keep cool and calm in every possible situation. Staying wise in a difficult situation gives an individual a better understanding of the situation and helps them to take the right step.

One should always be kind to others in their needs, mistakes, and errors will help them grow and make them feel better.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen