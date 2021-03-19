Ahead of International Day of Happiness, we have come up with wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook status that you can share with your friends and family:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Happiness Day is celebrated on March 20, every year. This day is observed as a day to be happy. According to United Nations, this day is "celebrated as a way to recognise the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world." The resolution of International Happiness Day was led by the country, Bhutan, which prioritizes the value of national happiness over national income. Not only this, but this country also has a Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product. The UN has been celebrating the International Day of Happiness since 2013.

Ahead of International Day of Happiness, we have come up with wishes, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook status that you can share with your friends and family:

International Day of Happiness Wishes:

*Happiness is all around you, so busk yourself in the warm laughter and cheery smiles!

*Happy World Happiness Day! Happiness is in all the little things around you, so be happy!

*If you choose to be happy today, happiness will come to you tomorrow!

*If you are content with small achievements, your happiness will last long! Dear friends, Happy World Day of Happiness to you! Be happy and spread your happiness!

*A happy mind is a creative mind! Be happy now if you want to succeed in the future!

*My love, happiness suits you the most! I hope you never lose this beautiful smile on your face. Happy International Day of Happiness to you!

*Dear, I hope you can gain the 3 gems of life- happiness, hope, and love! Stay blessed!

*Happy International Day of Happiness, love! Your happiness is the most precious!

*Love, Happy World Happiness Day! Let us seek our happiness in each other’s company!

International Day of Happiness Quotes:

“Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.” ― Abraham Lincoln

“If you want to find happiness, find gratitude.” — Steve Maraboli

“Life will bring you pain all by itself. Your responsibility is to create joy.” — Milton Erickson

“Happiness is the secret to all beauty. There is no beauty without happiness.” — Christian Dior

"Happiness is the absence of the striving for happiness." — Zhuangzi

"Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it." — Bernard Meltzer

“Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” — Dalai Lama XIV

“The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are.” – Goldie Hawn

“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” – Omar Khayyam

