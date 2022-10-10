International Day Of Girl Child 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

A GIRL Child is a bright future of the world. The International Day of Girl Child is observed on October 11 annually to put light on the challenges and needs of girls around the world and to promote their well being and empowerment. The day is dedicated to the girls across the globe who are fighting for their basic rights and needs and are strongly raising their voices against inequality and discrimination.

The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 to empower girl child across the world. The day serves as a platform for girls to raise their voices against the inequality faced by them on different platforms. The theme for this year’s International Day of Girl Child 2022 is ‘My voice, our equal future.’ On this special occasion, we bring you some special wishes and messages to share on this day.

International Day Of Girl Child 2022: Wishes

"May this world become a safer and happier place for a girl child to live happily in. Happy International Girl Child Day."

"A happy and healthy girl child with a safe and prgressive environment is what we all dream for. Wishing a very Happy International Girl Child Day."

"The occasion of International Girl Child Day reminds each one of us that a girl child still needs our attention and extra care. Warm wishes on the day."

"Blessed are those parents who are gifted with a girl child who is a bundle of joy and ray of hope. Happy International Girl Child Day."

International Day Of Girl Child 2022: Messages

"Dear daughter, if I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see through my eyes, only then would you realize how special you are to me. Happy International Girl Child Day."

"World will be a better place to live in the day a girl child is as happy as the other genders. Let us work together to make this dream come true. Happy International Girl Child Day."

"Little girls with dreams become strong women with vision. Wishing you a very Happy International Girl Child Day."

"On this International day of girl child, be proud of girls. They are the one who are made up of courage, determination, sacrifice, commitment, talent and love."

"A world without girls is as impossible as a world without water. Happy International Girl Child Day."

"Here's to strong women; may we know them, may we raise them. Happy International Day of Girl Child."

International Day Of Girl Child 2022: Quotes

"We have to tell our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible" - Beyoncé

"A girl is innocence playing in the mud, beauty standing on its head and Motherhood dragging a doll by foot." - Alan Beck

"A girl child who is even a little bit educated is more conscious of family planning, health care and in turn, her children's education." - Azim Premiji

"To all little girls, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." - Hillary Clinton

"In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will be leaders." - Sheryl Sandberg

"I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai