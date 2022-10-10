International Day Of Girl Child 2022: Know Significance, Theme And Celebrations Of This Day

THE International Day of Girl Child is a recognized event by the United Nations and is observed every year on October 11 globally. It is also known as 'Day of Girls' and is celebrated with the objective to spread awareness regarding gender equality and the problems that girls face in their day-to-day lives. The day aims to draw attention to the challenges and needs of girls around the world and to promote their empowerment.

Girls are deprived of their basic fundamental rights even after progress the world is making. Cultural barriers, lack of education, safety issues and many more are the challenges that girls fight in today's scenario. With the ongoing developments in the world, girls are still deprived of the basic facilities such as sanitation, education, health access and many other. This day serves as an oppurtunity to support and strengthen the girls so that they can lead a better life.

International Day of Girl Child 2022: Significance

A girl child needs to be mentored and taught values that will improve her self worth and esteem. Every girl needs to be provided for, cared for, cherished and loved. Giving basic education to every girl child is crucial as education is a source through which one can mold their life in considerable ways. The day was established by the United Nations General Assmebly in 2012, to put a light on the issues faced by the girls such as education, child marriage, quality, access to services related to puberty and sexual health etc.

In the last ten years, there has been substantial attention on issues that concern girl child amongst governments, policy makers and the general public. International Day of Girl Child marks the necessity of providing equal and fair opportunities to every girl in the world.

International Day of Girl Child 2022: Theme

Each year International Day of Girl Child is celebrated with a theme. The theme for International Day of Girl Child 2022 is "Our time is now- our rights." Pat years themes include 'My voice, our equal future', 'Ending child marriage', The power of Adolescent Girl: Vision for 2030' etc.

International Day of Girl Child 2022: Celebrations

The International Day of Girl Child is being celebrated since last ten years to stand with and support the girl child. The day celebrates the importance, power and potential of girls around the world. To commemorate the day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has co-organized a virtual intelligence dialogue between girl advocates and high-level leaders about putting girls and their rights at the center of the decision making. WHO believes that the world needs new policies that allow girls to speak up everyday, not just on special days that mark an international movement.

"While there are girls and young women reaching out the stars and opening doors and opportunities, there are still a lot of doors that need keys to be opened", a 15-year old girl advocate Zambia quoted in the WHO event.