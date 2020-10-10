International Day of Girl Child 2020: This day is observed on October 11 every year to make people aware about gender inequalities.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day of Girl Child, which is popularly known as 'Day of Girls', is observed on October 11 every year to spread awareness about gender equality and the problems which are faced by girls or women in their everyday lives. This day was first observed in 2012.

Women and girls face different types of issues in the world every day. From discrimination to domestic violence to sexual abuse, there are various issues and problems faced by girls and women and thus to make people aware about them, International Day of Girl Child is observed on October 11 every year. So as you observe International Day of Girl Child, here are wishes, messages, greetings and quotes you can share with your daughters on this day.

Wishes and Greetings:

* One of the best blessings I’ve at any point gotten is my little girl. Happy Day of Girls

* On the occasion of International Day of the Girls Child, let us recognize the rights of girls and also the problems they face around the globe to give them a better life, a better future

* International Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives

* It has been long that girl child has been discriminated…. It has been long that they have been suffering….. Let us get their honour back and make it a Happy International Day of the Girls Child

* World will be a better place to live the day girl child is as happy as the other gender….. Let us work in synergy to make this dream come true…. Happy International Day of the Girls Child

* Girl Child is the sweetest blessing and most beautiful creation of God. Happy Day of Girls

* Don’t think they are inferior because in reality they are superior…. Happy International Day of the Girls Child

* Blessed are those parents who are gifted with a girl child who is a bundle of joy and a ray of hope. Happy Day of Girls

* I have the most excellent girl on the planet and I’m thankful for her. Happy International Day of Girl Child

* The most joyful snapshot of my life was presumably when my girl was conceived. Happy International Day of Girl Child

Quotes:

"One of the greatest gifts I've ever gotten is my daughter"

"I have the most beautiful daughter in the world and I'm grateful for her"

"The happiest moment of my life was probably when my daughter was born"

"My daughter is my passion and my life"

"f you would have a good wife, marry one who has been a good daughter"

"After my daughter was born, I made a promise to myself to live in the moment"

"Girl child is a blessing which is showered by God only on the fortunate ones"

Messages:

* On this day , I want to say that girls are not winged creature; and no net entraps me: they are free person with an autonomous will

* Girl child day should spread message , So as to ascend from its very own fiery debris, a Phoenix initially should consume fire .You a girl is phoenix , your struggles are fire

* I’ve discovered that you shouldn’t experience existence with a catcher’s glove on two hands; you should almost certainly toss something back

* A Girl Child Brings Joy, She Is No Less Than A Boy. So promote equality

* Lets cherish and enjoy the miracle of nature.Rowdy As Wind, Playful As Balloon , Please Don’t Kill The Little Butterfly In Her Cocoon.She is the most beautiful creation of nature

* Girls Are Flowers That Are Forever In Bloom

* Each Man Needs A Mother, Wife, Sister Then Why Not A Daughter?

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma