New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on March 21, people across the globe observe International Day of Forests. The main aim of the day is to raise awareness of the significance of all types of forests. Back in 2012, The UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests. The day reminds people to value and save forests and the importance of forests in the lives of living creatures. It is quite evident that forest plays an essential role in proving food, water, shelter to animals as well as human beings.

International Day of Forests 2022: History

Back in 1971, the 16th session of the Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) gave their vote to “World Forestry Day." Then the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) held six Forest Days from 2007 to 2012.

Later on November 28, 2012, March 21 was declared as International Day of Forests (IDF) by the United Nations General Assembly.

International Day of Forests significance

In order to combat climate change, it is necessary to follow the sustainable management of forests along with the judicious use of their resources. This will help in the prosperity and well-being of present and future generations.

On this day, several agencies encourage countries to “undertake local, national and international efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns.”

International Day of Forests 2022: Theme

The theme for 2022 is “Forests and sustainable production and consumption”

International Day of Forests 2022: Celebration

On International Day of Forests, several countries across the globe are motivated to take steps in order to save the forests. These steps include conducting activities for forests and trees, such as tree-planting campaigns.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen