New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day of Forests is observed on March 21, every year. This day is marked to raise awareness about the importance of forests in our day-to-day life. In the year 2012, United Nations General Assembly proclaimed this day to raise the awareness of the importance of all types of forests. This year's theme for International Day of Forest is “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being”.

Talking about the restoration, recently several major forest fires took place in the country. From last year's Uttarakhand forest fire to the recent Odisha forest fire, these natural disasters shooked the world and became a reason for massive destruction.

Almost about 10 per cent of the country's region is highly affected by wildfires, according to the report of the National Forest Inventory under the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoEFCC). As the International Day of Forest is around the corner, we have listed down some of the forest fires that caused extensive damage to the environment and how the forest fires take place:

Uttarakhand Forest Fire

Last year, in May, Forest Fire took place in Pauri Garhwal district's Srinagar and it damaged over 51 hectares of the forest area in several districts of the hilly region.

Himachal Pradesh Forest Fire

In January, this year, the forest fire took place in the Kullu region of Himachal Pradesh and it caused massive destruction in several districts of the hilly region.

Odisha Forest Fire

Recently, the forest fire took place in Odisha's Similipal National Park. The Forest Survey of India reported that over 5,291 forest fires took place between February 22 and March 1.

Nagaland Forest Fire

In January, the forest fire took place in Dzukou Valley and took place for two weeks. The NDRF team and the army came forward to stop the spread of forest fire in this area. The fire caused severe destruction in this region.

How the Forest fire is caused?

The Forest fire is also known as wildfire and it is caused by ignition or change in weather conditions. The forest fire is known as one of the most common natural disasters. There are majorly four types of forest fire-- Ground, Crawling, Ladder, and canopy. The data of the Forest Survey of India states that the major forest fire takes place because of human activities.

