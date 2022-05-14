New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The International Day of Families is observed every year on May 15 to raise awareness about the social, demographic, and economic factors that affect families. It inspires a series of awareness-raising events, including national family days. In many countries, this day highlights different areas of interest and importance to families.

Here's a look at the history, significance, and theme 2022 of the International Day of Families.

History

The United Nations started focusing attention on issues related to the family during the 1980s. In 1983, the Economic and Social Council, the Commission for Social Development, recommended its resolution on the role of the family in the development process and requested the Secretary-General to increase the awareness among decision-makers and the public about the problems and requirements of the family, along with the effective ways of fulfilling those needs. The General Assembly proclaimed The International Year of the Family in its resolution 44/82 of December 9, 1989. In 1993, the General Assembly decided that May 15 will be observed as The International Day of Families every year.

Significance

International Day of Families gives an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge regarding the social, economic, and demographic processes creating an effect on families. Furthermore, on September 25, 2015, the 193 member states of the United Nations unanimously adopted the Sustainable Development Goals. It is a set of 17 goals aiming toward eliminating poverty, discrimination, abuse, and preventable deaths, addressing environmental destruction, and ushering in an era of development for all people.

Theme 2022

Urbanization is one of the most important trends shaping our world and the life and well-being of families worldwide. Thus, this year’s theme for International Day of Families is "Families and Urbanization", which aims to raise awareness about the importance of sustainable, family-friendly urban policies.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha