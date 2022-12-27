International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2022: Here's Why Being Vigilant About Your Health And Wellness Is A Must

AFTER TWO years of consistent fight with the dangerous pandemic of COVID-19, life was coming back to pace. But the emergence of a new covid variant named BF.7 has again put a strain on the health system of the country. India has recorded more than lakhs of death tolls due to covid spread and the fear of the pandemic in the country has emerged once again.

Therefore, it is quite essential to be vigilant and decisive about one's attitude and behaviour towards such pandemics in the country. The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is observed every year on December 27 to highlight and aware people of the need for health initiatives.

International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2022: History

The first-ever International Day of Epidemics Preparedness was called by the United Nations General Assembly to advocate the importance of the prevention of, preparedness for and partnership against epidemics. World Health Organisation (WHO) works with the government and its officials to support the efforts to build a strong emergency and epidemic preparedness system, as part of an overall approach to advance universal health coverage and strengthen primary health care systems. In the 75th session and 36th plenary meeting on December 7, 2020, UNGA passed a resolution which declared December 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. This is a part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

International Day Of Epidemic Preparedness 2022: Significance

According to United Nations, it is important to strengthen epidemic prevention by applying lessons learned on epidemic management and how to raise the levels of preparedness to have the earliest and most adequate response to any epidemic that may arise in any part of the world. International cooperation and multilateralism play a significant role in the responses to epidemics. We need to focus on the significance of partnership and solidarity among every individual, community and state, and regional and International organizations, in all stages of epidemic management.

The United Nations, especially the World Health Organisation, plays a pivotal role in coordinating responses to epidemics by supporting national, regional and international efforts to prevent, mitigate and address the impacts of infectious diseases.