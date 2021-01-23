International Day of Education 2021: This year's theme for International Education Day is "Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation."

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Education plays a pivotal role in everyone's life. A person who is not educated goes through a lot of struggles in his/her life. The development of a person dominantly depends on education. Education is a basic fundamental right of every person, but there are still many struggles for the children out there to get the basic education. Thus, now people emphasize more on promoting education. Every year, January 24 is celebrated as International Day of Education. It is also said that education is a human right, a public good, and a public responsibility.

History of Internation Education Day 2021:

On January 24, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming this day as International Day of Education on December 3, 2018, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

The adoption of the resolution ‘International Day of Education’, co-authored by Nigeria and 58 other member states, demonstrated the unwavering political will to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

This day is also celebrated to promote the role of education and thus the International Day of Education came into existence.

What is the theme of International Education Day 2021?

Every year, International Education Day is celebrated with some particular theme. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, this year's theme for International Education Day is "Recover and Revitalize Education for the COVID-19 Generation."

The objective of International Education Day 2021

On this day, the celebration takes place in a unique way. Various global events are conducted based on three main segments, which are: learning heroes, innovations, and financing. Such global events are conducted at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris and New York. The day focuses on topics like providing quality education universally. It highlights the role of quality and appropriate education for peace and development worldwide.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma