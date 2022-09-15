International Day of Democracy 2022: Know Where India Stands In List Of World Best Democracies

ON September 15, every year, the world celebrates International Democracy Day. This day is celebrated annually around the globe to reinforce and highlight the values and principles of democracy. This year the day addresses the importance of media freedom to democracy, peace and delivering sustainable development goals. The United Nations General Assembly 2007 passed a resolution to establish the day.

According to UNESCO, this day serves as an opportunity to assess the state of democracies in the world. Moreover, it provides a chance to highlight the pivotal role of parliaments and to celebrate their capability to deliver justice, development, peace and human rights. Democracy empowers citizens to make decisions that affect every aspect of their lives.

To mark International Democracy this year, The UN office for partnerships collaborates with the UN Democracy Fund in order to host a discussion in the SDG studio as a part of the SDG roundtable series. It proposes and discusses solutions for the achievement of SDG 16- Peace, justice and strong institutions.

Let's have a look at the analysis of Democracy in India according to two reports:

Report by Economist Intelligence Unit (2021)

A report published in 2021 by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) focuses on the state of democracy amongst the 165 independent countries and two union territories. The report was based on the analysis of political participation, civil liberties, political culture and the functioning of the government. According to the report, India ranked 46th position in the 2021 Democracy Index's global ranking. Asia continued to be ranked fourth, afterwards Western Europe, North America and Latin America.

Report by V-Dem Institute of Sweden University of Gothenburg (2022)

The latest edition of the democracy report was recently released by the V-Dem Institute at the Sweden's University of Gothenburg. The study was titled 'Democracy Report 2022: Autocratisation Changing Nature.' It was based on four regime types in Liberal Democratic Index: liberal democracy, electoral democracy, closed autocracy and electoral autocracy.

According to this report, India as an electoral autocracy stands at 93rd ranking on the LDI out of 179 countries. The report says that India is one of the top autocracies in the world. India figures in the bottom 50% of countries and has slipped further down in the electoral democracy index to 100 and even lower in the deliberative component index at 102. In South Asia, India ranked below Sri Lanka (88), Nepal (71), Bhutan (65) and Pakistan (117) in the Liberal Democratic Index. As per the report, the top five liberal democratic countries include Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Costa Rica and New Zealand.