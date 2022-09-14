International Day of Democracy 2022: Check Out History And Significance Of The Special Day

The very concept and idea of Democracy are very important nowadays and to acknowledge its importance, On September 15, the International Day of Democracy is observed, every year. The United Nations General Assembly 2007 passed a resolution to establish the day. This day provides an opportunity to recall that democracy is about the people, to the people and for the people.

According to the United Nations (UN), the International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world.

"Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere," reads the official website of UN.

The main significance of the International Day of democracy is that it urges all the people, and government to respect human rights and provide meaningful participation in democracy. International Day of Democracy is a day celebrated to educate the public on issues of concern, mobilize political will and resources to address problems worldwide and reinforce the achievements of humanity.

On this day the assembly incites people and organizations from the government to commemorate the International Day of Democracy. People and organizations celebrate this very day differently but their main motto is to raise awareness about democracy. The very first celebration of the day took place in 2008 and every year, events take place under an individual theme.

In 2020, the theme was “Covid-19: A Spotlight on Democracy,” while in 2019 the theme was “Participation.” Earlier the themes were “Strengthening voices for democracy,” “Engaging youth on democracy,” “Space for civil society” and “Democracy and 2030 agenda for sustainable development,” respectively.