New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: September 15 is observed as the International Day of Democracy. The United Nations General Assembly in 2007 passed a resolution to establish the day. The International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to recall that democracy is about people and for people.

In today's world, it is very important to acknowledge the very concept and idea of Democracy as many want to capture and shatter its principle. Democracy day is a perfect day to remind the people that the very concept of democracy has provided protection and effective support to the basic rights of humans.

International Day of Democracy: History

The International Day of Democracy was established through a resolution that was passed by the UN General Assembly in the year 2007 on November 8 to encourage and strengthen the very phenomena of democracy. The United Nations believes that human rights and the new rule of laws are always protected in the societies. The International Day of Democracy owes its existence to the Universal Declaration on Democracy, which was adopted on September 15, 1997, by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

On this day the assembly incites people and organizations from the government to commemorate the International Day of Democracy. The very first celebration of the day took place in 2008 and every year, events take place under an individual theme. In 2020, the theme was “Covid-19: A Spotlight on Democracy,” while in 2019 the theme was “Participation.” Earlier the themes were “Strengthening voices for democracy,” “Engaging youth on democracy,” “Space for civil society” and “Democracy and 2030 agenda for sustainable development,” respectively.

International Day of Democracy: Significance

The main significance of International Day of democracy is that it urges all the people, government to respect human rights and provide meaningful participation in democracy. International Day of Democracy is a day celebrated to educate the public on issues of concern, mobilize political will and resources to address problems worldwide and reinforce the achievements of humanity.

People and organizations celebrate this very day differently but their main motto is to raise awareness about democracy. To raise awareness, events like debates, discussions, and conferences are held. Various public campaigns are also organized to acknowledge the day and hail democracy.

