New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day of Action for Women's Health Day or International Women's Health Day is a day dedicated to women in order to spread awareness about women's right to health. The special day is observed globally on May 28th every year by women and health groups. The International Women's Health Day came into existence in 1987 and the government of South Africa officially recognized it in 1987.

Issue of women's health is of a great concern even so many years after this special day was announced. Therefore, this unique day is one of the best ways to raise awareness and educate women that their health and well being matter. Women all over the globe need to be educated about topics like Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights for women

International Day of Action for Women's Health is being coordinated by the Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) which was founded in 1984. Women hailing from any part of the world, of any religion or age have right to sexual and reproductive health and rights. SRHR includes the following rights:

- Receive information on sexuality.

- Sexuality education.

- Choose their partner.

- Take the decision to be sexually active or not.

- Use modern contraceptive methods.

- Access to maternity care.

- Safe abortion and post-abortion care.

- Know about prevention, care and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases and infections.

Other health rights for women

Other issues which are raised to get women aware for their rights for health care are

- Making women cautious about health care.

- Making women aware regarding medical facilities, contraceptives etc.

- Regarding HIV/AIDS, women to be protected from these diseases.

- Giving them safe and legal abortion facilities.

COVID-19 pandemic and women

Due to pandemic this year International Day of Action for Women's Health says 2021 Call for Action

#WomensHealthMatters

#EndInequalityPandemic

#SRHRisEssential

Negative and lasting impact of COVID-19 has affected globally, but impact is not equally faced. Women's health and well-being is the highest affected sector. The impact is more where vaccines are still unavailable and health care systems are very insufficient.

Most women in remote areas are unaware and even if they know it's very difficult for them to access Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights SRHR.

