New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With increasing global warming there have been a thousand problems budding everyday including climate change, cancerous diseases and more. And one such issue is the tarnishing ozone layer which protects us from the harmful Ultra Violet (UV) Rays.

The ozone layer or ozone shield is mainly found in the lower portion of the earth's stratosphere, it absorbs the sun's 97 to 99 percentage of medium-frequency radiation. It is a fragile shield of gas, protects the Earth from harmful rays of the sun, this helps to preserve life on Earth.

Therefore, to spread awareness about protecting the ozone layer, International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer is observed annually on September 16. The special day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly on 23rd January, 1995 adopted resolution 49/ 114 commemorating the date on which Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer was signed in 1987.

International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer: Significance

The World Ozone Day is observed for the vital environment issue, it gives an opportunity to focus global action and attention on this issue. It's aim is to protect the ozone layer by measures taken to control the world wide production and consumption of substances that are cause for the depletion of the ozone layer.

International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer: Implementation

In developed as well developing countries implementation of the Montreal Protocol progressed well. Phase-out schedules were specified and mostly they were adhered. More attention was given to chemicals with higher Ozone depletion potential.

Universal ratification: On 16th September 2009, the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol achieved Universal ratification.

International Day for the Preservation of Ozone Layer: Theme 2021

The theme for 2021 for World Ozone Day is- Montreal Protocol - 'Keeping us, our food and vaccines cool.'

During 2019 ICAP, The India Cooling Action Plan was launched by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to provide a vision for cooling across sectors and to enhance energy efficiency and better technology options with a twenty-year time horizon. It will help in slowing climate change and to boost energy efficiency in the cooling sector, it will contribute to food security.

Quote by António Guterres: "The Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment show us that by acting together, anything is possible. So let us act now to slow climate change, feed the world’s hungry and protect the planet that we all depend on."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal