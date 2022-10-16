International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know

THE International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022 is celebrated on October 17 annually to raise awareness about the global issue of poverty and how it is a violation of human rights and human dignity. Poverty is the state of lacking bare minimum possessions of income to access basic needs. It can have diverse social, economic and political causes and effects.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on which, the UN honours people living with poverty and their daily courage and raises awareness on why global cooperation is necessary to eradicate poverty.

History and Significance

The day of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed annually on October 14 to promote awareness for the eradication of poverty in the world. In 1992, Un General Assembly unanimously declared October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. In its resolution 47/196, the assembly declared that eradication of poverty is a matter of urgency and priority for all nations and their people.

Since then many events have been held throughout the globe to commemorate the special day and contribute towards achieving its goals.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022: Theme

The theme for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2022 is "Dignity For All In Practice." The dignity of any human being is not only just a fundamental right but also forms the basis of all other fundamental rights. The United Nations urges everyone to commit towards social justice, peace and the planet.

The day is marked worldwide by acknowledging the efforts and struggles of individuals living in poverty and grabbing opportunities to make their needs reach the masses.

Statistics of Poverty around the World

According to a report by Oxfam, over a quarter of a billion people will be pushed into poverty in 2022. The report notes that the combined impact of COVID-19, inequality and food hike prices could result in 263 million more people living in extreme poverty this year resulting in a total of 860 million people living below the poverty line.

India is a developing country, however, despite simultaneous economic growth, poverty still stands as a major challenge for India and its people. This day serves as a reminder to eradicate poverty in all its means and help lift the poorer to build better nations.