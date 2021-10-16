New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed annually on October 17 to spread awareness globally regarding poverty, violence and hunger. This day was established by Joseph Wresinski, founder of International Movement ATD Fourth World. This day was first observed in 1987 at the Human Rights and Liberties Plaza at the Trocadéro in Paris, France, to honour victims of poverty, hunger and violence.

However, it was in 1992, United Nations officially announced that International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, will be observed on October 17.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2021: History

This day was introduced to highlight the problems faced by poverty-stricken people and to make the world a poverty-free world. The October 17 Commemorative Stone, that Father Joseph Wesinski unveiled at the Trocadero Plaza in 1987 is recognised as a symbol of humanity that enshrines his words. Joseph Wresinski, Text Engraved on Original Commemorative Stone in Paris, said, "Wherever men and women are condemned to live in extreme poverty, human rights are violated. To come together to ensure that these rights be respected is our solemn duty."

Four years after Wresinski's death in 1992, the United Nations officially announced October 17 as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2021.

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2021: Significance

This special day promotes dialogue and understanding between people living in poverty. United Nations, in a report of Secretary-General, said, "It represents an opportunity to acknowledge the efforts and struggles of people living in poverty, a chance for them to make their concerns heard and a moment to recognise that poor people are in the forefront in the fight against poverty."

To observe this day and monitor the situation, in 2008 International Committee for October 17 was launched. This committee consists of people with lived experience and human rights defenders.

