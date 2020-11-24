International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020: This time, the UN system with UN women is coming up with survivors, activists and people across the world, to work on the need for funding and essential services.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is going to take place on November 25 across the globe. This year, this event will take place for 16 days that will mark the lesson about activism and the event will end on December 10, 2020, that is the day of International Human Rights Day.

What is the theme of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2020?

This year's theme for International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!

This year the celebration of this event will be a little different due to the pandemic but Iconic buildings and landmarks will be organised to recall the need for a violence-free future.

This time, the UN system with UN women is coming up with survivors, activists, decision-makers, and people across the world, to work on the need for funding, essential services, prevention and data that shapes better-informed responses.

What is the Significance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women?

This day aims to prevent and eliminate violence against women and girls, and this day will focus on amplifying the call for global action to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence during the COVID-19 crisis, focus on prevention, and collection of data that can improve life-saving services for women and girls.

The Declartion on the Elimination of Violence Against Women was raised by the UN General Assembly in 1993. This day defines violence against women as “any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or psychological harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma