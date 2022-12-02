International Day For The Abolition Of Slavery 2022: Know History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of This Day

SLAVERY IS a practice in which one human being is owned by another and is a practice of focused labour and restricted liberty. International Day for the abolition of slavery is observed every year on December 02t to spread awareness about the conditions of people who are forced to be slaves in the form of child labour, forced marriage and forced recruitment among many others.

According to the Global estimate of Modern Slavery on forced labour and forced marriage, around 50 million people were enslaved in 2021 with the number increasing and touching heights. Therefore, this day marks the special attention and need to let people live freely with respect and kindness.

International Day For Abolition Of Slavery 2022: History

This day marks the adoption of the United Nations Convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and of the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others (resolution 317(IV) of December 02, 1949) by the UN General Assembly.

International Day for Abolition of Slavery focuses on eradicating the contemporary forms of slavery such as sexual exploitation, human trafficking, forced marriage, child labour etc.

International Day For Abolition Of Slavery 2022: Significance

With ancient slavery methods being abolished, new forms of slavery have emerged termed Modern slavery which includes human trafficking, child labour, prostitution etc. The United Nations believes that the different forms of slavery persiting in the world are results of discrimination among the societies and people such as low-caste, tribal minorities, other castes etc.

International Day For Abolition Of Slavery 2022: Theme

The theme for International Day For Abolition of Slavery 2022 is "Stories of Courage: Resistance to Slavery and Unity against Racism" by the United Nations.

International Day For Abolition Of Slavery 2022: Celebrations

This special day holds great significance and is observed in different parts of the world with contrasting celebrations. To commemorate this day, people share their views and opinions and express themselves through articles, poetries and kinds of written material. People pay tribute to the victims of slavery and uphold various programs to increase awareness about this day.

Slavery In India

According to the Global Slavery Index, on any given day in 2016, there were estimated around 8 million people living in modern slavery in India. There were around 6.1 victims for every thousand people.

The Indian Slavery Act of 1843 also referred to as 'Act V of 1843', was passed in British India which outlawed many economic transactions associated with slavery and states that how the sole of any person as a slave banned, buying or selling slaves would be booked under the Indian Penal Code with an offence carrying strict punishment.