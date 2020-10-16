International Day for Eradication of Poverty 2020: This day is observed on October 17 every year to honour the victims of poverty, hunger, violence and fear.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is observed on October 17 every year to spread the message of peace and love and honour the victims of poverty, hunger, violence and fear. In 1992, the United Nations (UN) had dedicated October 17 as 'International Day for the Eradication of Poverty' in honour of Joseph Wresinski, the founder of International Movement ATD Fourth World.

History and importance of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty:

Each year, lakhs of people die because of poverty and violence and thus it is important to spread awareness about this issue in the world. Thus on October 17, 1987, around 1 lakh people gathered in France's Paris to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger.

The movement was led by Joseph Wresinski who said, "Wherever men and women are condemned to live in extreme poverty, human rights are violated. To come together to ensure that these rights be respected is our solemn duty".

This movement inspired observance of October 17 as the World Day for Overcoming Extreme Poverty.

What is the theme for International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2020:

The theme for International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2020 is "Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice for all". According to UN, this addresses "the challenge of achieving social and environmental justice for all".

Quotes to share on International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2020:

"Extreme poverty anywhere is a threat to human security everywhere"

"Poverty is the parent of revolution and crime"

"Poverty is the worst form of violence"

"Poverty is like punishment for a crime you didn’t commit"

"In a country well governed, poverty is something to be ashamed of. In a country badly governed, wealth is something to be ashamed of"

"An imbalance between rich and poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics"

"To live with Jesus is to live with the poor. To live with the poor is to live with Jesus"

"The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread"

"The Bible insists that the best test of a nation’s righteousness is how it treats the poorest and most vulnerable in its midst"

"History is written by the rich, and so the poor get blamed for everything"

