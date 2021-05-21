Here are some of the wishes, quotes, SMSes, messages, Whatsapp status, Facebook status and more for the special day. Read on to know about International Day for Biological Diversity 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Day for Biological Diversity 2021 is celebrated on May 22, every year. This day is acknowledged for the promotion and awareness of biodiversity matters and was declared by United Nation. The International Day for Biological Diversity is also known as World Biodiversity Day.

The theme of the year 2021 is "We're Part of the Solution". This slogan is chosen as an extension to last year theme, "Our solutions are in nature," which answered many sustainable development changes. Biodiversity is a global asset as the civilization is build upon it. Even though technological advances are at its peak, humans are still dependent upon ecosystem which they should never ignore. Also, biodiversity is the foundation for nature-based solutions for humanity, therefore, it should be our duty as humans to be responsible towards the environment and also save animals from going extinct.

Here are some of the wishes, quotes, SMSes, messages, Whatsapp status, Facebook status and more for the special day.

Biodiversity is the way, don't let nature go astray.

Biodiversity is the key, so we can all live in glee.

In the world we are linked, don't let some species go extinct.

The better society, with more variety.

One by one they all can disappear only then will you shed a tear?

Come forth into the Light of Things, Let Nature be your teacher.

Nature is not only stranger than we suppose, it is stranger than we can suppose.

Electric power is everywhere present in unlimited quantities and can drive the world’s machinery without the need of coal, oil, gas, or any other fuels.

After the final no there comes a yes And on that yes the future of the world depends. Experience is not what happens to you; it is what you do with what happens to you.

Belief creates biology. Diversity is what nature is all about.

Big whorls have little whorls, Which feed on their velocity, And little whorls have lesser whorls, And so on to viscosity.

I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up, live out the true meaning of its creed: we hold these truths to be self- evident, that all living being are created equal.

Biodiversity Is The Key So We Can All Live In Glee.

Lets Keep Variety And Prevent Anxiety Biodiversity Is Key For More Variety The More Variety, The Better Society.

Keep Our World Colorful: Preserve Biodiversity One By One They Can All Disappear, Only Then Will You Shed A Tear?

Don’T Let Species Go Extinct, In This World We Are All Linked

We Are All Part Of The Circle Of Life, Lets Live In Peace And Not In Strife

One By One Until There Are None. Dont let this time and conserve/preserve biodiversity.

Every Creature Plays A Part In The Ecosystem, Preserve Biodiversity Biodiversity We Must Keep, So In The Future We Don’T Weep

Biodiversity starts in the distant past and it points toward the future.

The assumption of being merely individuals is our greatest limitation

Flora And Fauna All Are Co Related, Animals And Flowers Need Not Be Hated.

Biodiversity Is The Way,So Don’t Let Nature Go Astray

All For One And One For All, Keep Biodiversity Or Our Future May Fall

Whatever is flexible and flowing will tend to grow, whatever is rigid and blocked will wither and die.Let nature grow which will help us grow.

It’s now widely accepted that a biodiversity-rich place, when properly protected, will seed biodiversity elsewhere.

There was a young lady named Bright, Whose speed was far faster than light, She traveled one day, In a relative way, And returned on the previous night.

That which fills the universe I regard as my body And that which directs the universe I see as my own nature

The flow from knowledge to action draws upon the complete person with his or her catalyst and synergistic potential.

The administration is not paying attention to the laws of biodiversity. It’s paying far more attention to the laws of political expediency.

We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if mankind is to survive.

Each of us is responsible for everything to everyone else.The nature is main source of energy.

We have also agreed that in other places there may be a need to manipulate ways they » elephants use their space and interact with biodiversity.

We have it in our power to begin the world again.

We must convince and empower people to adopt the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity as their guiding principle,

Whenever people say `we mustn’t be sentimental,’ you can take it they are about to do something cruel. And if they add, `we must be realistic, `they mean they are going to make money out of it.

When the last individual of a race of living things breathes no more, another Heaven and another Earth must pass before such a one can breathe again.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal