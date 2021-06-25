Anti Drugs Day or the International Day Against Drug Abuse is observed to make people aware about the danger of consuming drugs. On this day people raise awareness and motivate everyone to stay away from drug abuse. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Drug abuse and mental health go hand in hand. The people who are under harmful addictions are not only putting their physical health at stake but can also suffer severe mental issues as well. Therefore, to make people aware about the same, the Anti Drugs Day or the International Day Against Drug Abuse is observed. As the name suggests this day is celebrated across the globe to raise awareness against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

This special day is celebrated to make one another aware about the dangers of consuming drugs and also making an effort to free people from this harmful addiction. Therefore, in order to make your job easier, here we are with a few motivational messages, and quotes that you can share with your near and dear ones through social media to acknowledge the day.

International Anti Drug Messages and quotes 2021

A very Happy International Anti Drug Day to you my dear. Let us embrace life and not drugs to have a successful, blessed and happy life ahead.

There is so much that life has to offer us and choosing drugs over life is the worst decision we can make. Warm wishes on International Anti Drug Day to everyone.

There can either be life or there can be drugs because both cannot go hand in hand. Sending warm greetings on the occasion of International Anti Drug Day.

The occasion of International Anti Drug Day reminds us that there are still so many people trapped in the clutches of drugging. Warm wishes on this day to you.

Let us celebrate the occasion of International Anti Drug Day by making everyone aware of the threats posed by drug abuse. Happy International Anti Drug Day to all.

Drug has the power to take away all the good things we have in our lives and ultimately our lives. Don’t let that happen. Warm wishes on International Anti Drug Day.

Wishing a very Happy International Anti Drug Day to you. Saying yes to drugs is the biggest mistake you can make in your life.

“If you can quit for a day, you can quit for a lifetime.” – Benjamin Alire Saenz

“It Does Not Matter How Slowly You Go as Long As You Do Not Stop.” – Confucius

“When your past calls, don’t answer. It has nothing new to say.”

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Courage isn’t having the strength to go on – it is going on when you have no strength.” – Napoleon Bonaparte

“Our greatest glory consists not in never falling, but in rising up every time we fall.”- Oliver Goldsmith

“Don’t let the past steal your present.” Terri Guillemets

