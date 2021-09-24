New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Daughter's day is around the corner and the day is observed to celebrate the importance of daughters across the world. This year the day will be observed on September 26. On this day, parents celebrate their bond with the girl child of the family and acknowledge their importance.

Daughters are an integral part of the family and are loved by all in the family. On this special day, parents pamper their girl children and often present them with various gifts. So, to cherish and enjoy the beautiful day, we have brought you the top 5 films to watch with your daughter that'll make your day memorable.

Gunjan Saxena

The movie revolves around ambitious Gunjan Saxena played by Jhanvi Kapoor who wants to become a Pilot. His father, played by Pankaj Tripathi plays a very important role in her success.

Tribhanga

This movie revolves around Anuradha played by Kajol and her mother who strangely falls into a coma. The movie portrays a bond between mother and daughter and all the struggles related to it.

The Sky is Pink

This is a love story of two people that is narrated by their daughter in a beautiful way. The movie portrays a strong relationship between the teenage daughter and her parents. The movie features Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a drama based on a daughter who is in search of his estranged father. Eventually, the girl finds her biological father and lives with him. The movie portrays every aspect of the father-daughter relation. The movie features, Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F, and Tabu in the lead roles.

Angrezi Medium

The struggle that parents do for keeping their children happy is something that cannot be matched. Angrezi Medium portrays all those struggles of a father to provide her daughter with her choice of college in a far-off land to make her happy. The movie features, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor.

Posted By: Ashita Singh