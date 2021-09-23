New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "Where's my gift?" Brace yourself to hear this from your darling daughter as International Daughter's Day is right around the corner. Yes, the special day is dedicated to daughters and how beautiful of a present they are from god.

International Daughter's Day is observed on September 26 to celebrate the presence of your daughter in your life. On this day, parents shower their little ones with wishes and gifts and make them feel special. So, here we are with the ultimate gift guide which will help you pick the best present for your princess. Take a look:

Headphones or speakers

There are a plethora of headphone and speaker brands that have flooded the electronic market. And trust us, this can be an interesting gift apart from the usual cosmetics, and apparels. No one even has tons of colour options available to pick from.

Personalised E-Story Books

If your daughter is still in her growing-up years, then you can gift her a storybook. No, it's not as boring as you are assuming it to be. In this personalised E-story book you can make your little one the heroe of the tales they have been reading and gift it to them as a present. In such e-books, your kids’ favorite hero (Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White) can be replaced by the face of kids and make them believe that they can do anything.

Accessories

When in doubt, accessories like earrings, bags, belts, shoes etc. never fail you. On this special day, you can gift her a pair of nice statement earrings or those wedge heels which she has been eyeing, every time you visit a mall.

Guitarist on Call

It's not always about gifts, but experiences also and what better experience can it be to have someone playing a guitar for you. No, we aren't talking about you, even if you can't play a musical instrument, you can always hire a service. Yes, there are a few apps that allow you to hire a guitarist or a pianist on call who will come to your doorstep to play a few songs for you. However, keeping in mind the COVID-19 scenario, he can be available on video call as well.

Personalised video message from a celebrity

Before you wonder, yes, this is possible. A lot of applications and websites now allow you to approach a celebrity who can be a singer, actor, model, or any artist. They will send out their warm wishes for your dear one. This is usually popular for birthdays but can work well on Daughter's Day too.

