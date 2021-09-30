New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: A cup of coffee, whether it's super sweet, decaffeinated or cold, just sets the whole day without making you feel sluggish. The excess amount of coffee can be harmful but when one drinks in a moderate manner it is not less than medicine. It can reduce Alzheimer's, Dementia and Parkinson's disease and helps in increasing the hormone epinephrine.

However, have you ever wondered what if you can enjoy the same coffee in the laps of its origin? Yes, you guessed that right, on the occasion of International Coffee Day 2021, we have listed down the 5 best places in India every coffee lover must visit.

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

It is the first place where coffee was first introduced in India during the British Raj. Chikmagalur is one of the biggest contributors to India's production and is just a few hours away from Coorg.

Coorg, Karnataka

It is home to many coffee plantations, who produce Arabica and Robusta varieties. November is the best time to visit this place if you want to go for berry picking. Also, do try Coorg honey.

Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Yercaud is called the jewel of the South as it has numerous coffee plantations. Not just this, it is also home to MSP Coffee, the first-ever Indian-owned coffee plantation.

Wayanad, Kerala

It is also among India's very own coffee places where you can enjoy the lush green plantations of coffee.

Araku, Andhra Pradesh

Here thousands of tribals are an integral part of coffee cultivation. If you are in Araku then, don't miss the chance to try an amazing coffee of Araku Emerald, a brand of organic coffee grown by locals.

International Coffee Day was established by International Coffee Organisation. On October 1, 2015, the first International Coffee Day was celebrated and since then, it's being celebrated on this day.

