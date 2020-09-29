Quirky coffee quotes and messages you can use for wishing your friends and colleagues WhatsApp & Facebook status, text messages on International Coffee Day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Coffee is undoubtedly one of the most popular beverages in the world. We have a coffee for every mood, when we feel low, when we are happy, we also crave for it when we are happy it while hanging out with friends and colleagues. Talking about its health benefits, coffee is naturally rich in antioxidants that help protect body cells from harmful molecules. International Coffee Day is an opportunity for coffee lovers to recognize the efforts of millions of people across the world who are associated with coffee business. Be it farmers, roasters, baristas, or coffee shop owners.

There are 25 million coffee farms in 50 countries and 40% of it is grown in Brazil. International Coffee Organisation (ICO) launched the first world coffee day in 2015 at Milan. Here is a collection of quirky coffee quotes and messages you can use for wishing your friends and colleagues WhatsApp & Facebook status, text messages on International Coffee Day.

International Coffee Day Messages

I wish that you have the best of the coffee every day to bless your mornings and days ahead…. I wish a very Happy International Coffee Day to kickstart your day the special way!!!

On the occasion of International Coffee Day, I wish that your energizing cuppa is always next to you to infuse you with energy and keep you ready for all the challenges….. Best wishes!!!

When coffee is there, there is no fear because you know that you have a formula to face the toughest of times right in your mug….. Sending best wishes on International Coffee Day!!!

When the time is not right, you can always set it right with a cup of freshly brewed, strong coffee that is an unmatched source of energy….. Happy International Coffee Day to you.

If you start your day with coffee, there is nothing else you need because that is the fuel to your body which keeps you going.

Nothing feels better than a cup of coffee on a rainy day….. Make your rainy days better with coffee!!!

International Coffee Day quotes

Coffee is a beverage that puts one to sleep when not drank.

Everyone should believe in something. I believe I will have another coffee.

I never drink coffee at lunch. I find it keeps me awake for the afternoon.

Coffee first. Schemes later.

I have measured out my life with coffee spoons. But even a bad cup of coffee is better than no coffee at all.

Good communication is just as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after.

Way too much coffee. But if it weren't for the coffee, I'd have no identifiable personality whatsoever.

What goes best with a cup of coffee? Another cup.

The most dangerous drinking game is seeing how long I can go without coffee.

If this is coffee, please bring me some tea; but if this is tea, please bring me some coffee.

A mathematician is a device for turning coffee into theorems.

He was my cream, and I was his coffee - And when you poured us together, it was something.

Like everyone else who makes the mistake of getting older, I begin each day with coffee and obituaries.

I wake up some mornings and sit and have my coffee and look out at my beautiful garden, and I go, ’Remember how good this is.Because you can lose it.’

Black as the devil, hot as hell, pure as an angel, sweet as love.

