New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Coffee Day is celebrated to acknowledge the people who have worked hard to promote Coffee as an international beverage. Also, this day is observed to create awareness of the low payment issues of the coffee farmers across the country. To mark this occasion, several national and international coffee brands offer various free deals and discounts to their customers. Here is how you can score an amazing deal on International Coffee Day.

Starbucks: Tata Global Beverages along with Starbucks India run ‘Brewtober’ on every International Coffee Day. On this day, this giant coffee chain offers all tall beverages at Rs 100. Don't forget to grab this deal.

Cafe Coffee Day: CCD has a huge chain across the country and hence it brings exclusive offers for the coffee lovers. Food delivery app Swiggy is giving 60 per cent off on CCD products on the special occasion of International Coffee Day. You can also use CCD coupons to get amazing deals.

Coffee Culture: This is one of the fastest-growing coffee chains in India which is known for its sweet ambiance and luxury siting. Last year, Coffee Culture run a campaign where they offered free coffee to their first 100 customers. This also helped in creating awareness of the purpose of the International Day. Reportedly, Coffee Culture has opened a similar offer this year.

Mc Donalds: McCafe is very popular in itself and people purposely visit McDonald's to drink coffee. What if you get amazing discounts on your Mc Cafe? Yes, on the International Coffee Day, two sips of McCafe are at Rs 140. You can also order your coffee online and can get Rs 200 cashback.

Dunkin': On the occasion of International Coffee Day, international coffee brand Dunkin serves 200 medium size coffee mugs to their lucky customers. In their deal, coffees like Nitro cold brew and cold brew are not included. Also, espresso shots, flavoured cups, and dairy alternatives are excluded from free deals. On this day, Dunkin also gives exclusive discounts to its selected customers. So, if you are a Dunkin lover, don't miss the chance.

Posted By: Srishti Goel