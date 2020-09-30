A person consuming coffee in excess can experience its negative effects, such as anxiety, insomnia, muscle breakdown, and digestive issues among others.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Millions of coffee enthusiasts around the world will share their love for the beverage on the occasion of International Coffee Day on October 1. The day also recognises the efforts of millions of people who are associated with coffee business, as well as help raise awareness about the plight of coffee farmers and the threat they are facing to their livelihoods.

Coffee plays an important role in our lives, whether helping us wake up, stay focused or get work done though the day. Several studies has backed its health benefits, such as better brain health or a decreased risk of heart diseases. However, as with any food, there is a limit to how much coffee one should consume.

A person consuming coffee in excess can experience its negative effects, such as anxiety, insomnia, muscle breakdown, and digestive issues among others.

How much coffee is too much?

The jury has perpetually been out on this age-old question, varying drastically from time to time. The amount of caffeine you body can handle varies from person to person, depending on various factors. However, elders can consume 400 milligrams of caffeine per day, which is roughly about four to five cups of coffee, depending on how strong you keep it.

Having said that, various other factors outside of physiological also come into play while answering this questions. For instance, black coffee is generally considered better than latte or cappuccino.

Plus, if you are consuming four to five cups of coffee everyday, you may still be going beyond the 400 mg limit, given that several food products have caffeine too, a common example being chocolate.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja