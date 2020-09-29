International Coffee Day 2020: The special coffee beans are valued for their quality rather than their quantity and their ability to give you a caffeine high like no other.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The International Coffee Day, every year, is observed to tribute and celebrate the efforts of the millions of people associated with the coffee business across the globe. Coffee, one of the most loved beverages globally, is made with the efforts of many people. The International Coffee Organisation (ICO) launched the first world coffee day in 2015 at Milan to promote the fair trade of coffee globally.

To make a perfect cup of coffee it takes a lot of hard work and brew. The best coffees in the world come from high-quality beans and unique processing methods. As we say that there is a coffee for every mood, each of these special coffees is known for their distinct flavour and aroma, as well as their high pr9ice tag. The special coffee beans are valued for their quality rather than their quantity and their ability to give you a caffeine high like no other.

So on this International Coffee Day 2020, here are 5 most expensive coffees from around the world:

Kopi Luwak: Kopi Luwak is one of the most expensive coffees in the world. The coffee of Kopi Luwak was plucked from the dung of civet cats. First, the civet cats were fed with the coffee beans, and the passage of their digestive tract remove the bitterness of the beans, creating one of the smoothest coffees in the world. The Kopi Luwak coffee is mainly produced in the Indonesian island of Java, Bali, and Sulawesi. The price for the Kopi Luwak coffee ranges from USD 100 to USD 600 per pound.

The Black Ivory Coffee: This rare variety of coffee, which is also known as elephant dung coffee, is one of the most expensive and rare coffees in the world. To make the Black Ivory Coffee, Arabica coffee beans grown in northern Thailand are fed ti elephants, and then collected from their dung. The stomach acids of elephants break down coffee proteins and give a smooth flavour to the coffee. This brand is only manufactured in north Thailand and available in exclusive high-end resorts in the country for USD 50 per cup.

El Injerto: The El Injerto coffee has already won several awards for its delicate, smooth, fruity and sweet taste. The coffee is cultivated in the hilly region of Huehuetenango in Guatemala in Mexico. The coffee can be fetched at over USD 50 per pound.

Esmeralda Special: This special coffee is cultivated at the Hacienda La Esmeralda farm on Mount Baru in western Panama. The coffee is known for its fruity and floral taste and sweet aroma. The coffee is acknowledged worldwide for its high quality. The coffee beans are hand-picked and processed carefully with different techniques. The coffee can be purchased at around USD 350 per pound.

St. Helena Coffee: The most special thing about this coffee, apart from its high quality, is that it is grown in St. Helena, a remote volcanic island in the South Atlantic Ocean, where Napoleon Bonaparte was exiled in 1815. The coffee is made from a special green-tipped Arabica bean that is exclusive to St Helena. The coffee can be purchased at USD 75 per pound.

Posted By: Talib Khan