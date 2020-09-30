International Coffee Day 2020 is annually celebrated by coffee lovers across the world on 1 October.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Coffee Day 2020 is annually celebrated by coffee lovers across the world on 1 October. Starting in Milan in 2015, International Coffee Organization marked October 1 as International Coffee Day. Since then, various events have been held across the globe to celebrate this day.

The occasion is used to promote and celebrate the beverage of coffee as a whole. Around three billion cups of coffee are consumed every day but the coffee producers only get a fraction of revenue. Recognizing the effort it takes to get delicious coffee into the cup is the first step of celebrating this day. The event is also used to promote fair trade practises raising awareness about the plight of coffee farmers.

India is the sixth-largest coffee producer of the world after Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, Indonesia and Ethiopia. Italy, Russia, and Germany are the top importers of beverage from India. Notably, two Coffee varieties, Robusta (or Coffea canephora) and Coffea Arabica are grown on a large scale in India. In India, 98% of small farmers are cultivating coffee in about 4.54 lakh hectares of land.

Coffee lovers can celebrate the coffee day in the following ways.

The coffee enthusiasts host a coffee cupping at home, office, or local coffee shop

Coffee shops run a promotion campapign and offer discount on the beverage

One can also make a video about their love for coffee

Coffee lovers also host a lecture with their local coffee expert

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha