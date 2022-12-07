International Civil Aviation Day 2022: Date, Theme, Significance, And Important Details

THE WORLD celebrates International Civil Aviation Day on December 7. The aviation industry has a significant impact on our daily lives. Today, I delighted in learning about how flights have facilitated our travels and increased accessibility to the world. Additionally, it is important to remember and promote awareness of the airline industry's contributions to all industries. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations (UN) agency in charge of upholding global aviation safety standards, commemorates the day. One of the main goals of International Civil Aviation Day is to raise public awareness of the function of the ICAO. The ICAO members collaborate with the other UN members, which include the International Telecommunication Union, the Universal Postal Union, the World Health Organization, the International Maritime Organization, and the World Meteorological Organization.

International Civil Aviation Day: History

The Chicago Convention, often known as the "Chicago Convention," which outlines all of the regulations for aircraft registration, safety, and airspace, was signed by all 54 countries in 1944. International Civil Aviation Day was established in 1994 as part of the ICAO's 50th anniversary celebrations with the idea that as civil aviation continues to advance, it will enable people and nations to come together and form friendly relations. The United Nations General Assembly then urged the government and other pertinent organisations to take the necessary actions to recognise this day.

International Civil Aviation Day : Theme

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has decided that from this point forward and through the year 2023, the topic of the holiday will be "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development." Every five years, the ICAO selects a unique anniversary theme for the global day.

How Is Civil Aviation Day Celebrated Around the World?

Companies, organizations, and the government, as well as private citizens, support the ICAO. International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated with a variety of events, including