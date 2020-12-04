On December 7, 1994, the International Civil Aviation Day was observed for the first time. However, this day is marked as a global observance and not a public holiday.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The International Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7 to raise awareness about the importance of the role played by the organisation of the International Civil Aviation in air transport. This day is observed to celebrate the impact that the civil aviation had on the world.

On December 7, The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialist organization within the United Nations was established. However, this day is marked as a global observance and not a public holiday.

History of International Civil Aviation Day

On December 7, 1994, the International Civil Aviation Day was observed for the first time at the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation by the International Civil Aviation Organization. In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly declared this day to be observed as International Civil Aviation Day, through Assembly Resolution A29-1.

This day is marked to raise awareness of the importance of international civil aviation and the role played by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in global air transport. ICAO is a United Nations (UN) body which supports the development of international standards for aviation safety.

What is the importance of the International Civil Aviation Day?

This day is observed to generate and leverage global awareness of the value of international civil aviation in the social and economic development of the countries.

On this day, the ICAO organises various activities and events such seminars, educational sessions, news announcements on international civil aviation topics and many others.

What is the theme of International Civil Aviation Day 2020?

The theme for International Civil Aviation Day 2020 is “Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left behind,” and on this day the ICAO will be holding meetings, events and meetups to discuss how to push this agenda.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma