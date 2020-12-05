International Civil Aviation Day 2020: ICAO has announced that the theme for International Civil Aviation Day from 2020 till 2023 will be "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development".

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, the International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated on December 7 to raise awareness about the role played by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) in air travel across the globe. The ICAO is an autonomous UN Body which is responsible for maintaining the standards in international aviation safety.

The day is marked as a global observance and not as a public holiday. Every year this day is celebrated with a different theme. This year, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has announced that the theme for International Civil Aviation Day from 2020 till 2023 will be "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development".

From 2015 to 2018, the theme for International Civil Aviation Day was "Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left Behind". In 2019, the theme was "75 Years of Connecting the World".

History of International Civil Aviation Day 2020:

The International Civil Aviation Day was first celebrated on December 7 in 1994 to mark the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation by the International Civil Aviation Organization. In every five years, the ICAO decides a special anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day. And for the full four-year intervening period the council select a single theme.

In 1996, the United Nations General Assembly declared this day to be observed as International Civil Aviation Day, through Assembly Resolution A29-1. This day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of international civil aviation and the role played by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in global air transport. ICAO is a United Nations (UN) body which supports the development of international standards for aviation safety.

How is International Civil Aviation Day celebrated?

During this day, ICAO organises various activities and events such seminars, educational sessions, news announcements on international civil aviation topics and many others. ICAO gets support from governments, organizations, companies and even individuals.

Posted By: Talib Khan