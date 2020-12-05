International Civil Aviation Day 2020: ICAO also says that through this day, it wants to highlight its role in "helping states to cooperate and realise a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind".

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: International Civil Aviation Day is observed every year on December 7 to recognise the importance of aviation and how it plays an important role in the social and economic development of countries.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) also says that through International Civil Aviation Day, it wants to highlight its role in "helping states to cooperate and realise a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind".

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had recognised the day in 1996 the International Civil Aviation Day and since then, it has been celebrated every year on December 7.

Why is International Civil Aviation Day observed on December 7 every year?

International Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7 every year because it was on this day in 1994 when the world had observed the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Two years later, the UNGA declared through Assembly Resolution A29-1 that December 7 will be observed as International Civil Aviation Day. Thus, the International Civil Aviation Day is observed on December 7 every year.

What is the theme of International Civil Aviation Day 2020?

From 2015 to 2018, the theme for International Civil Aviation Day was "Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left Behind". In 2019, the theme was "75 Years of Connecting the World". However, this year, the ICAO has announced that the theme for International Civil Aviation Day from 2020 till 2023 will be "Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma