New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It was in the year 1996 the UN proclaimed December 7 as the day to celebrate International Civil Aviation Day. It was done to reinforce the awareness of the importance of aviation especially international air travel to the social and economic development of the world.

International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is an autonomous UN Body which is responsible for maintaining the standards in international aviation safety. Every third year, the organisation announces a theme to celebrate the day, so this year ICAO has announced the theme for the D-day from 2020 till 2023 will be ‘Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development.’

Now, as the International Civil Aviation Day is around the corner we thought why not bring to you some interesting facts that will leave you all to amaze.

Here check out 10 most interesting facts of ICA:

1. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is the world’s oldest airline established in 1919, while the second oldest airline Qantas was established in 1920.

2. The ICAO logo has a pair of aircraft wings superimposed on the UN logo.

3. Auckland to Doha on Qatar Airways is the world's longest flight by distance at 14,525 kilometres.

4. Singapore Airlines spends approximately USD 700 million on food every year and USD 16 million on wine.

5. An aircraft takes off or lands every 37 seconds at Chicago O’Hare's International Airport.

6. The first airline meals rate three shillings on a London to Paris flight in October 1919.

7. A Boeing 747 Jumbo jet weighs as much as 67 typical African elephants.

8. The word “airport” dates back to the 1780s when it meant a ventilation window in a ship.

9. The world’s smallest commercial runway is on the Caribbean island of Saba. It is only 400 meters long and is too petite for jet airliners.

10. Travelling by air can shed up to 1.5 litres of water from the body during an average 3-hour flight.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv