International Children's Day is a special occasion, make this day special for kids around you by sharing warm wishes, quotes, greetings, SMSes and more with them. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Being carefree, happy, cheerful are some words that define how one's childhood be like. It's an ideal age to be in, and you get to learn tons of things when you are a child. June 1 marks the annual International Children's Day which was first observed in 1950 in Geneva amidst the World Conference on Child Welfare. The special day is celebrated in most of the Communist and post-Communist countries.

Usually the day is celebrated by spending some quality time with your kids, playing with them, giving them gifts or taking a vacation with them. However, since most of the things are not possible during the current times, here we are with a few quotes, wishes, SMSes and more that you can share with your children to put a smile on their face.

International Children's Day 2021: Quotes

1. "A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires." - Paulo Coelho

2. "The first happiness of a child is to know that he is loved." - Don Bosco

3. "There are no seven wonders of the world in the eyes of a child. There are seven million." - Walt Streightiff

4. "We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yr=et we forget that he is someone today." - Stacia Tauscher

5. "Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Only through right education can a better order of society be built up." - Jawaharlal Nehru

6. “The secret of genius is to preserve the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm.” - Aldous Huxley

7. “We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us.” - Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

8. “Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.” - Rabindranath Tagore

9. "Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever fresh and radiant possibility.” - Kate Douglas Wiggin

10. “In the happiest of our childhood memories, our parents were happy, too.” - Robert Brault

11. “The best way to make children good is to make them happy.” - Oscar Wilde

12. “You can learn many things from children. How much patience you have for instance.” - Franklin P. Jones

13. “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” - Nelson Mandela

14. “The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.” - Billy Graham

15. “It’s not our job to toughen our children up to face a cruel and heartless world. It’s our job to raise children who will make the world a little less cruel and heartless.” - L.R. Knost

16. “Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.” - A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

17. “Because children grow up, we think a child’s purpose is to grow up. But a child’s purpose is to be a child.” - Tom Stoppard

18. "There is a garden in every childhood, an enchanted place where colors are brighter, the air softer, and the morning more fragrant than ever again." - Elizabeth Lawrence

19. “The fundamental condition of childhood is powerlessness.” - Jane Smiley

20. “The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” - Denis Waitley

International Children's Day 2021: Wishes and Messages

1. Every little smile on your face brings the boundless joy of parenthood to our heart. All the charm and joy of this day is for you. Happy World Children’s Day!

2. A very warm wish for all the children on this special day. Happy International Children's Day!

3. On this very special day, we look forward to spending some really mesmerizing moments with you because you’re so special to us. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

4. On this very special day, let us all celebrate the innocence and purity of our kids. Let them feel precious in every way that we can. Because they are our future! Happy World Children’s Day!

5. If we want to see our future filled with happiness and harmony, we must teach our kids to be good human being more than anything else. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

6. Your children need more time of you than gifts you buy for them. Let them know how special they are to you. Happy World Children’s Day!

7. Children must be taught how to think, not what to think ..Happy International Children’s Day!

8. Children are the flowers from heaven. Let’s make this world a safe and enjoyable place for our kids. Happy Universal Children’s Day!

9. Children carry the hopes for our brighter tomorrow and the dreams of our happy future. Wishing a very enjoyable day for children all over the world. Happy International Children’s Day!

10. Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. It is about joy and freedom. Happy International Children’s Day!

International Children's Day 2021: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

1. If you nurture your child well, he will become the nation’s pride.

2. Every child is like a flower and no two flowers can be compared. Happy International Children’s Day!

3. A child loved today will spread the love tomorrow!

4. Children are the gifts of God; let them fly with their thoughts.

5. You care for and support a child today; he will grow up to care for and support the nation tomorrow! Happy World Children's Day!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal