New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: If you get a warm, cuddly feeling after watching cute cat videos online, the effect may be more profound than you think. According to a study, cat videos have proved to be good for your emotional health. Yes, it's true.

As per 2014, the internet data showed there were more than two million cat videos posted on YouTube in 2014, with almost 26 billion views. These videos do more than simply entertain and boost viewers' energy and positive emotions and decrease negative feelings.

The researchers surveyed almost 7,000 people about their viewing of cat videos and how it affects their moods.

"If we want to better understand the effects the internet may have on us as individuals and on society, then researchers can not ignore Internet cats anymore," said lead researcher Jessica Gall Myrick, assistant professor at Indiana University.

In Myrick's study, the most popular sites for viewing cat videos were Facebook, YouTube, Buzzfeed and I Can Has Cheezburger.

Therefore, on International Cat Day, which is celebrated annually on every August 8 to raise awareness for cats and learn about ways to help and protect them, here we are with 10 aww-dorable cat videos compilations which will melt you.

Take a look at the cat videos here:

With inputs from IANS.

