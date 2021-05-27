International Burger Day 2021: If you too are a burger fan, here are 5 lip-smacking burgers you wouldn't want to miss.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: What can be better than a weekend with a burger along with fries and a cold drink? Absolutely nothing! There is no doubt about the fact that burgers are one of the most famous fast foods all over the world. Believed to have first been created in America in the year 1900, burger or “hamburger” has now spread all over the world and won the hearts of millions.

In order to celebrate hamburgers, International Burger Day is celebrated every year on May 28. If you too are a burger fan, here are 5 lip-smacking burgers you wouldn't want to miss:

1. New York Cheese Burger

Traditional in every sense, this is the classic burger that every American likes. Basically, a hamburger topped with cheese, it comes with several other condiments like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and bacon. Different varieties of cheese could be used in this burger including cheddar, Swiss, mozzarella, and blue cheese. It comes in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

2. Butter Burger

This burger is sure to impress those who like butter in literally everything they eat. Each ingredient in the burger is prepared with loads of butter - patties cooked in butter, onions cooked in butter, buns slathered with more butter! Made on stovetop typically, they are too juicy and flavourful.

3. Brazil Grill Burger

Basically, this variety includes all Brazilian flavours crammed into one indulgent mouthwatering burger. Some of its ingredients include peri-peri bacon, smoky chimichurri relish, cumin-spiced onion rings, creamy lime, and avocado mayonnaise. It's worth a try for every burger lover.

4. Portobello Mushroom Burger

Having a meaty texture, the Portobello Mushroom Burger is a favourite of many. Also, it has a very robust, umami flavour. Many recipes of the burger also include a heap of melted cheese. Though it is loaded with calories, it is a one-time try for sure.

5. Korean BBQ Burger

If you are feeling a little adventurous, this is the burger for you. Full of texture and flavour, The Korean BBQ Burger is rich in ginger, soy, garlic, sesame, Korean-style BBQ sauce, and a good helping of spicy kimchi. Though the traditional kind uses beef to make the patties, chicken and vegetarian options.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha