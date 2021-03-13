As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some facts related to International Ask a Question Day 2021, such as history and its significance.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing," Albert Einstein quoted. Asking a question is never considered a shame, rather, it's a good practice. It helps in clearing the doubts, keep your brain active and make it sharp. So to create awareness, every year we celebrate International Ask a Question Day on the eve of Albert Einstein's birthday, that is, March 14. The day aims to change the way people view questions and to celebrate the curiosity of people.

As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you some facts related to International Ask a Question Day, such as history and its significance. Also, at the end of the article, we have listed some ideas on how you can celebrate the day.

International Ask a Question Day 2021 History

The day marks the birth anniversary of one of the greatest physicists of all time, Albert Einstein. He is widely known for his theory of relativity and his contributions to the theory of quantum mechanics. He always encouraged new ideas and supported the importance of asking questions and curiosity about the world around them. Einstein's curiosity gave us one of the most famous equation, 'E=MC2', which helped physicists understand space.

International Ask a Question Day 2021 Importance

The day encourages people to learn how and what question to ask. Also, it helps people know that having curiosity regarding things around you is not wrong. Asking questions, not just clear doubts but also helps people in building relationships and give them a clear clear sky to think.

How to celebrate International Ask a Question Day 2021?

Never hold yourself from asking questions even if you feel its a stupid. This practice will keep your mind alert and give you a clear picture of knowing things around you. Here are a few ideas you can take up to celebrate the day.

1. Learn how to ask the questions in a journalist way that is the 5W 1H rule.

Who

What

When

Where

Why

How

2. Organise a small question round in School

Teachers on this day can dedicate their class by answering students doubt related to their subject.

Teachers can ask students facts around Albert Einstein that will increase the level of curiosity. Make them understand why we celebrate this day and its no shame in asking questions.

3. Organise a virtual meet-up wherein you can watch motivational videos such as TED talks, etc.

4. Develop and open Question and Answer Forum

We hope you liked the ideas. So on International Ask a Question Day, what questions will you be asking tomorrow? Let us know

