International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: Know History, Significance And Theme Of The Day

CORRUPTION as defined by Economist Ian Senior is an action to secretly provide gifts or services to a third party to influence certain actions which benefits the corrupt, a third party or both in authority. It is a complex social, economic and political phenomenon that affects all countries and their citizens. It creates a ground for criminal activities and many other illegal activities that are a threat to any country's development. International-Anti Corruption day is observed on December 09 worldwide to spread awareness about corruption, its current standards and how a country would look without corruption.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: History

The United Nations Assembly on October 31st, 2003, adopted the United Nations Convention Day. The day was adopted to bring and raise awareness about corruption and the role of the Convention is prventing it, It came into effect in December 2005.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: Significance

This day seeks to highlight the link between anti-corruption and security, peace and development. Corruption is a sting that distorts the country's development and peace-making processes. It acts as a barrier to the economy of any country. Therefore, through this day, by spreading awareness, we can say no to corruption which will benefit countries in numerous ways.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: Theme

The theme for International Anti-Corruption Day 2022 is "Uniting the world against corruption.” The International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) seeks to highlight the link between anti-corruption and peace, security and development.

Over $1 trillion is paid in bribes every year globally according to the World Bank. The brother of former Mexican President Carlos Salinas had amassed $120 million through corruption. The World Bank estimated that this amount could have covered the yearly healthcare costs of above 594,000 Mexican citizens. Countries that fight corruption can improve their national income by 400 per cent.