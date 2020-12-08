International Anti-Corruption Day 2020: The Day is observed to create awareness about the socio-economic issues and how one can fight against it.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, the International Anti Corruption Day is observed globally on December 9 to raise public awareness about the one of the worst socio-political phenomena corruption and its ill-effects on the working of society. The Day is observed to create awareness about the socio-economic issues and how one can fight against it.

The history of International Anti-Corruption Day starts from December 31, 2003. This day is marked as the United Nations General Assembly adopted the UN Convention against corruption. Since then the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) was designated as the secretariat for the Convention’s Conference of States Parties (resolution 58/4). The UN General Assembly then designated December 9 as Anti-Corruption Day as well, while the convention came into force in December 2005.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2020 Theme:

International Anti-corruption day 2020 theme is to be United Against Corruption. As corruption is considered to be one of the biggest obstacles in life in order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

So to mark the Internation Anti-Corruption Day 2020, here are some wishes, quotes, SMS, Slogans to share with your friends and family:

Internation Anti-Corruption Day 2020 Wishes:

The worst disease in today’s world is corruption and the best remedy to cure this disease is transparency….. Happy International Anti Corruption Day.

Power never corrupts people but it is the fear of losing power that makes them corrupt…. Let us put an end to it on International Anti Corruption Day.

International Anti Corruption Day 2020 Messages

International Anti Corruption Day inspires each one of us to stand against this social evil and make it a happier and healthier world to live in.

On the occasion of International Anti Corruption Day, we all must take pledge to do our best to uproot this problem from our lives.

In order to end corruption, we all have to join hands and begin this fight against this serious social issue. Warm wishes on Anti-Corruption Day.

It is quite sad that we have to celebrate Anti-Corruption Day. It is quite sad that there is corruption everywhere around us which is destroying our lives.

Wishing a very Happy Anti-Corruption Day. Let us have this social issue come to an end. Let us be truthful and honest in order to have a corruption free society to live in.

International Anti-Corruption Day 2020 Slogans

Corruption is like a ball of snow which increases in its size with every roll.

The country with more laws is more corrupt and country with lesser laws is a less corrupt one.

Always raise your voice against corruption.

Corruption is killing us all and we don’t even know it.

With corruption, no country or society can progress.

Corruption must end, for mankind to survive.

