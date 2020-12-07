Every year on December 9 we observe International Anti-Corruption Day, to raise awareness regarding corruption and the role of the Convention in prevention it.

Corruption is one of the most complex social, political and economic phenomena which has affected all countries in the world. So to spread awareness regarding the issues and the role of convention in fighting it, we observe International Anti-Corruption Day every year on December 9.

History of International Anti-Corruption Day:

On 31st October 2003, the General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption. The Assembly also designated 9th December as International Corruption Day, to raise awareness of corruption and the role of the convention in prevention it and it was only in 2005 that Convention came into force.

Importance of International Anti-Corruption Day

As per UN statistics, every year USD 1 trillion is paid as bribes while an estimated USD 2.6 trillion are stolen annually through corruption which is a sum equivalent to more than 5 per cent of the global GDP. Not just this, as per the United Nations Development Programme, the funds lost to corruption in developing countries are estimated at 10 times the amount of their official development assistance.

The United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are at the forefront of these efforts. Governments, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, the media and citizens around the world are joining forces to fight this crime.

Theme of International Anti-Corruption Day:

The theme of the day is, ‘United Against Corruption’ which focuses on corruption as one of the biggest obstacles to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It will continue to support the 2030 Agenda, which forms the backbone of the campaign, not just this, the campaign will also have a youth component. Mobilising and empowering Youth For Justice is key for ensuring sustainable solutions to fight corruption.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv