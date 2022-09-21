Inside Yuvraj Singh's Luxurious Villa In Goa, Now Open For Exclusive Stays | See Pics

Yuvraj Singh, former Indian cricketer, has been a fan-favorite for over two decades. The all-rounder, who resides in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai’s Worli with his wife Hazel Keech, son Orion and mom Shabnam Singh, is now offering his Goa home to the public for exclusive stays.

In a long instagram post, the former Indian cricketer announced that travelers and visitors will now get a chance to stay in Yuvraj’s Goa villa. “While my work takes me across the world, my home in Goa is a sanctuary for me and my loved ones. I am pleased to announce that I am coming back in full swing to offer an exclusive stay for a group of six at my holiday home, only on @airbnb,” wrote Yuvraj via his social media account.

The travelers will also get a chance to meet the legendary all-rounder, courtesy: the internet. “You will get to meet me virtually after checking in, go on an e-bike adventure tour to enjoy the scenic views of Divar Island, indulge in curated bespoke meals, and enjoy the mesmerising views of the sea and beyond.”

Yuvraj went on to list other perks of staying in his posh-villa, “Don't forget to take a dip in the pool and enjoy a sunset from the sundowner deck. Believe me, it will be amazing.”

The bookings for Yuvraj’s Goa villa, Casa Singh will open on September 28 on Airbnb’s official website.

Recently, Yuvraj took to his social media accounts to share an adorable video of himself with son Orion, where he reminisced fifteen years of his iconic six consecutive sixes in an over during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote, “Couldn’t have found a better partner to watch this together with after 15 years #15YearsOfSixSixes #ThisDayThatYear #Throwback #MotivationalMonday #GetUpAndDoItAgain #SixSixes #OnThisDay.”