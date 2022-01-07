New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Cases of Coronavirus in India are spreading rapidly. While many patients may have with mild symptoms, there are some who have severe symptoms as well. However, if the symptoms get severe then the person needs to get hospitalised. Usually, on the first day or two, a patient may experience a fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, muscle soreness, or fatigue.

However, with each passing day, the symptoms get better and there is an improvement in the health of the patient. If the symptoms of the patient remains and get worse, then in that scenario there is a need for hospitalisation.

What patients should rush to the hospital? And what are the severe symptoms?

1. Difficulty in breathing

2. Fever of more than 100 Fahrenheit for more than 3 straight days

3. A decrease in oxygen level and shortness of breath

4. Persistent pain/pressure in the chest

5. Mental confusion or inability to excite

6. Persistent feeling of severe fatigue in the body

In these circumstances, the patient should be immediately rushed to the nearest hospital and get the right treatment.

Amid the spread of the new Covid variant Omicron, people across the country are panicking. From Delhi to Mumbai, cases of the virus are surging. Meanwhile, On Thursday, the national capital reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise after May 8. The number of cases shows a significant rise of 41 per cent from the previous day.

Seeing the situation, Health Minister Satyendra Jain has urged people not to panic. He has requested people to avail of hospital facility only in the symptoms becomes severe.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen