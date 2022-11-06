Infant Protection Day 2022: Check Date, History, Significance And Other Details Of This Day Here

EVERY YEAR on November 07, Infant Protection Day is observed to raise awareness about newborns or infants, to safeguard their lives and promote suitable care for them. Newborn babies and infants of one year experience a variety of difficulties that put their lives in danger due to a lack of care and safety after delivery.

In 2019, 2.4 million infants lost their lives within the first month of life, according to data from the World Health Organization. Over 7,000 children pass away every day, making up 47% of all child deaths (under the age of 5). One-third of these deaths occur on the day of delivery, and roughly 75% do so within the first week of life.

Infant Protection Day 2022: Significance

Infant mortality is a term used to represent infant deaths under the age of one. The infant mortality rate (IMR), which refers to the probability of infant deaths per 1000 live births, is used to calculate the death rates. Through this day of Infant Protection, the government introduced an effective approach to preventive measures against infant mortality.

The goal of this occasion is to increase public awareness towards infant safety and to protect their lives by offering them proper care. Health professionals, governments, and non-governmental organisations have worked to develop institutions, programmes, and policies to develop better health facilities to lower infant mortality rates around the world. The main focus is on improving health information systems, developing human resources, and providing healthcare.

Infant Protection Day 2022: Theme

The theme for Infant Protection Day 2022 has not been published yet. The theme for the last year was “Protecting, promoting, and developing infants”.

Infant Mortality Rate in India

According to a report by Statista, in 2020, the infant mortality rate in India was at about 27 deaths per 1,000 live births, a significant decrease from previous years. Premature birth, sepsis or meningitis and pneumonia are some common causes of infant mortality. Since 1990, the global infant mortality rate has decreased from 63 infant deaths per 1,000 live births to 27, and by 2100, it is expected to reach 8 infant deaths per 1,000 live births.

In 2018, there were 721,000 infant deaths were reported in India, which equates to an average of 1,975 deaths per day, as per the United Nations' Child Mortality Report.