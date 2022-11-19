Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Former PM To Share On This Special Day

INDIA IS celebrating the 105th birth anniversary of the first-ever female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. She was elected as the third prime minister of India in 1966 and was also the first and, to date, only female prime minister of India. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

She was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after India’s first Prime Minister and her father Jawaharlal Nehru. She served from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980. The birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi is celebrated as National Integration Day with the aim to promote unity, peace, love and brotherhood among Read below some popular quotes by Indira Gandhi to share on this day.

Inspirational Quotes By Indira Gandhi

“Winning or losing the election is less important than strengthening the country.”

“I am not a person to be pressured – by anybody or any nation.”

“All the people who fought for freedom were my heroes."

"People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights."

“Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic.”

“If I die a violent death, as some fear and a few are plotting, I know that the violence will be in the thought and the action of the assassins, not in my dying.”

“My grandfather once told me that there were two kinds of people; those who do the work and those who take the credit. He told me to try to be in the first group; there was much less competition.”

“Whenever you take a step forward, you are bound to disturb something.”

“The purpose of life is to believe, to hope and to strive.”

“There are two kinds of people, those who do the work and those who take the credit. Try to be in the first group; there is less competition there.”